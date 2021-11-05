StableUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00248495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096610 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.