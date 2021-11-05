Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $130.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $118.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks stock opened at $112.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $89.78 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

