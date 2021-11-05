State Street Corp Sells 95,335 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 925,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $114,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.