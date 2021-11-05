Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CRO Alan Russo Sells 8,500 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STEM stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

