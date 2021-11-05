Stephens Increases Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $60.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.
Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $57.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 97.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 234.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
