Stephens Increases Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $60.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 97.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 234.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

