StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells $2,069,209.08 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 44,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $2,069,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Keck sold 62,551 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $2,953,032.71.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Keck sold 60,337 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,838,252.48.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $1,359,069.90.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $1,108,657.20.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $793,204.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $116,154.00.

NASDAQ:STEP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 291,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 3,024.6% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 976,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 945,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at $17,154,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 465,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 443,358 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares during the period.

STEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

