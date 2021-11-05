Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $55.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $49.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 268.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $19,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 4,231.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 293,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

