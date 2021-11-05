Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $60,000 Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,648 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 79.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 270.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 63,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSM opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

