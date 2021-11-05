Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,514,000 after buying an additional 402,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 506.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,827,000 after buying an additional 359,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 243.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,610,000 after buying an additional 354,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 37.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,750,000 after buying an additional 289,215 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $34.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

