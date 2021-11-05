Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

