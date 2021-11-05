Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 125 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,558,890. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $629.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $626.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $512.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.29.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

