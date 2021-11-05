Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

FUN stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

