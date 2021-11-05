Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,142 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Knowles were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Knowles by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Knowles by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,813,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Knowles by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 205,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,211 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,219. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.