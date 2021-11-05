Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Matson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

MATX opened at $90.24 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,333 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

