Stifel Financial Corp Has $767,000 Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CQQQ. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $62.85 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

