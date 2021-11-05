Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 68.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

