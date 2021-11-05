Stifel Financial Corp Invests $759,000 in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in PLDT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of PHI opened at $32.72 on Friday. PLDT Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $992.14 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

