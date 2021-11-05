Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 14,945 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

