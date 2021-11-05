Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,146 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 80,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EPRF opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

