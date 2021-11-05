Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.36 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $1,111,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,203 shares of company stock worth $8,840,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

