Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Landstar System Call Options (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,131 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,564% compared to the average daily volume of 77 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,429,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $185.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.87. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $123.16 and a fifty-two week high of $187.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

