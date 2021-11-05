Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Tops $569.74 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. Storj has a market cap of $569.74 million and $116.60 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00248898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,228,531 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

