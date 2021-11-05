Stratasys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 20,450 call options on the company. This is an increase of 700% compared to the average daily volume of 2,556 call options.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

SSYS stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,678,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,166,000 after acquiring an additional 317,056 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 38.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,733,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,269,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,123,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

