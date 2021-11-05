Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,028 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Strattec Security worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $109,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $41.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Strattec Security Co. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $162.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

