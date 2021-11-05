Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €86.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €86.17 ($101.38).

SAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €74.90 ($88.12). 62,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €69.16. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 64.46.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.