Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.
Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
