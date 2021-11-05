Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

