Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 478 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 479 ($6.26). Approximately 743,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 593,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

SUMO has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital lowered shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.70) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 513 ($6.70) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 486.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.20. The company has a market capitalization of £829.88 million and a P/E ratio of 366.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

