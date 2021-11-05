Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.444 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $57.23. 7,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

