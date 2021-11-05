Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Veritas Investment Research

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.21.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$70.65. 426,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.61. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$54.71 and a 1-year high of C$71.73.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.