SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. SunPower updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SunPower stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 2,948,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,958. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. SunPower has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Get SunPower alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWR. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.