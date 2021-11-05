SuperFarm Hits Market Capitalization of $600.35 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00002746 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $600.35 million and $235.43 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 90.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013914 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

