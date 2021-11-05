Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.17. 8,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

