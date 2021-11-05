SureRemit Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $1,647.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00084877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00082861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00104141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,188.13 or 1.00108206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.18 or 0.07269369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022831 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

