Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.05, but opened at $46.00. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 4,247 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,029,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 124,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 41,916 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

