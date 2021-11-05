Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 10,836 Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

