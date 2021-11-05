Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

