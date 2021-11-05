Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,108,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,478,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000.

Shares of REVHU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

