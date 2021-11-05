Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 12,285 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 714,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,254 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 123,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 140,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,766 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.