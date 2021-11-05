Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,113 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 535.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOON opened at $35.23 on Friday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18.

