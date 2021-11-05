Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 45,905 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,905 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth about $2,838,000.

Shares of USEP stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.