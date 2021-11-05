Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYF. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $65.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42.

