Swingby Price Tops $0.0834 on Major Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $22.95 million and $962,412.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00084706 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,207,731 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.