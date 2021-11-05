Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $32.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.37. 25,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $220.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

