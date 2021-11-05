Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $32.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.37. 25,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $220.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Featured Story: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.