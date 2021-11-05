Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $36.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.47. 18,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,028. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $220.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

