Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives $6.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

Shares of SNCR remained flat at $$2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,183. The company has a market cap of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,916 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

