SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $110,658.95 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average of $118.75. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SYNNEX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in SYNNEX by 33.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

