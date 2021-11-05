Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $49.60. 52,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,951. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

