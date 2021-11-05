T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.55.

TMUS stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.93. 47,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.90. The stock has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $114.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

