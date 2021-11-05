T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. 118,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,718. The stock has a market cap of $128.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.32. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.53.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

