Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 83,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $429.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

TRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

